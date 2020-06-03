SchoolStatus Launches Notify Messaging Solution

SchoolStatus, providers of a district-wide communication tool that integrates key student data, has launched a mass messaging solution called Notify.

Messages sent via Notify begin as text and automatically convert to voice when undeliverable.

Notify provides a way to instantly reach parents instantly without the need for a separate app requiring opt-in. Educators can also schedule communications in advance and use an automated attendance notification feature to send updates.

With Notify in SchoolStatus, districts can send the following types of messages::

1:1 Messaging for two-way, data-enabled parent messaging;

Broadcast Messaging for groups or class-wide announcements and information. Direct response functionality adds conversation records to individual student cards.

District and School-wide Messaging from the mobile app or web-based login.