SchoolStatus Launches Notify Messaging Solution
SchoolStatus, providers of a district-wide communication tool that integrates key student data, has launched a mass messaging solution called Notify.
Messages sent via Notify begin as text and automatically convert to voice when undeliverable.
Notify provides a way to instantly reach parents instantly without the need for a separate app requiring opt-in. Educators can also schedule communications in advance and use an automated attendance notification feature to send updates.
With Notify in SchoolStatus, districts can send the following types of messages::
- 1:1 Messaging for two-way, data-enabled parent messaging;
- Broadcast Messaging for groups or class-wide announcements and information. Direct response functionality adds conversation records to individual student cards.
- District and School-wide Messaging from the mobile app or web-based login.
"Communication has always been important, and this pandemic has shown that communication is critical for student success. As school district leaders prepare for fall 2020, Notify offers the ability to send updates and announcements to parents instantly," said Russ Davis, founder and CEO of SchoolStatus, in a statement. "This solution is just one more way SchoolStatus enables meaningful conversations among administrators, teachers, and families."
"Five clicks...that is what it takes to communicate with every parent in our district using SchoolStatus's new mass communication tool. During these uncharted waters, SchoolStatus has made it virtually effortless to reach all parents in our district utilizing a single platform," said Jill Melton, technology coordinator for the Poplarville School District in Mississippi, in a statement. "Teachers in our district have used SchoolStatus as the main form of communication with parents, and the administrative team has used it to send out both school-specific and district-wide announcements. The ability to be able to send and document communications with parents has never been easier."