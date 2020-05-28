Gladly Launches Payments
Gladly today introduced Payments, a way for customers to complete financial transactions through messaging channels.
Payments is built into Gladly's customer service platform. With it, agents securely accept credit card information from customers digitally; they're not transferred to voice to complete the process. Gladly also arms agents with context, history, and other details, such as past purchases and preferences, in a single-view, so they can create thoughtful and authentic product recommendations. Agents can also proactively send messages to customers to guide them to the cart and complete their purchases.
Through the Concierge Program, companies can assign high-value customers to dedicated agents to drive deeper, long-lasting relationships that go beyond the transaction.
National furniture retailer Crate and Barrel is the first Gladly customer to leverage Payments.
"We engage with over 100 million customers each year through our stores, websites, and app, so our contact centers are an important touchpoint with customers," said Kate Showalter, Crate and Barrel's senior director of customer service, in a statement. "We're known for delivering an exceptional customer experience and challenge ourselves to provide seamless service at every turn, enabling agents to find the merchandise and solutions that meet customers' needs. With Gladly, we're elevating solution-based interactions in the call center, but we're also undergoing a mindset shift to think of our agents as sales drivers. By meeting customers on their preferred channels and simplifying transactions across channels, Gladly's Payments helps us improve the shopping experience, drive sales, and deliver customer service that people love and we're known for."<>"Customer service agents are on the front lines of the brand experience, and companies like Crate and Barrel are on the forefront of empowering agents to drive revenue," said Joseph Ansanelli, CEO and co-founder of Gladly, in a statement. "Now more than ever, customers want agents that are product experts and empowered problem-solvers. Gladly makes it easy for our customers with the tools and mindset to turn their customer service department into a revenue generator."