Gladly Launches Payments

Gladly today introduced Payments, a way for customers to complete financial transactions through messaging channels.

Payments is built into Gladly's customer service platform. With it, agents securely accept credit card information from customers digitally; they're not transferred to voice to complete the process. Gladly also arms agents with context, history, and other details, such as past purchases and preferences, in a single-view, so they can create thoughtful and authentic product recommendations. Agents can also proactively send messages to customers to guide them to the cart and complete their purchases.

Through the Concierge Program, companies can assign high-value customers to dedicated agents to drive deeper, long-lasting relationships that go beyond the transaction.

National furniture retailer Crate and Barrel is the first Gladly customer to leverage Payments.