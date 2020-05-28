Connexity Acquires Skimlinks
Connexity, an independent source of new customers and sales for online retailers, has acquired Skimlinks, a provider of monetization solutions for commerce-oriented publishers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Connexity's acquisition of Skimlinks adds thousands of retail-oriented publishers into the fold. Bringing Connexity's direct retailer advertising relationships to Skimlinks' network of publishers will provide access to cost-per-click budgets and enable both improved monetization yield and diversification.
Merchants advertising on Connexity will benefit from access to new traffic sources on Skimlinks, like marquee publishers such as Conde Nast, DotDash, Hearst, and Vox Media. Connexity's enterprise publishers and ShopYourLikes social influencer partners will also benefit from access to CPA affiliate advertising budgets from more than 48,500 retail advertisers live on the Skimlinks platform.
Skimlinks publishers will benefit from access to incremental cost-per-click monetization in budgets of premium Connexity merchants including Dell, Wayfair, Chewy, Kohl's, and Skechers. Skimlinks advertising partners will also obtain easy access to Connexity's premium publisher and social influence marketing network.
"Connexity and Skimlinks share a similar mission as architects of online shopping markets," said Bill Glass, CEO of Connexity, in a statement. "Our solutions help retailers acquire new customers and sales while enabling ecommerce-oriented publishers to monetize engaged shopping audiences. Combining the companies creates more scale on both sides of the marketplace."
"Our combined scale will fortify Connexity as a critical customer acquisition channel for retailers and will strengthen publisher monetization solutions," said Sebastien Blanc, CEO of Skimlinks, in a statement. "By marrying Connexity's [cost-per-click] search budgets with the broad CPA affiliate monetization coverage of Skimlinks, we provide best-in-class monetization for publishers."