Connexity Acquires Skimlinks

Connexity, an independent source of new customers and sales for online retailers, has acquired Skimlinks, a provider of monetization solutions for commerce-oriented publishers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Connexity's acquisition of Skimlinks adds thousands of retail-oriented publishers into the fold. Bringing Connexity's direct retailer advertising relationships to Skimlinks' network of publishers will provide access to cost-per-click budgets and enable both improved monetization yield and diversification.

Merchants advertising on Connexity will benefit from access to new traffic sources on Skimlinks, like marquee publishers such as Conde Nast, DotDash, Hearst, and Vox Media. Connexity's enterprise publishers and ShopYourLikes social influencer partners will also benefit from access to CPA affiliate advertising budgets from more than 48,500 retail advertisers live on the Skimlinks platform.

Skimlinks publishers will benefit from access to incremental cost-per-click monetization in budgets of premium Connexity merchants including Dell, Wayfair, Chewy, Kohl's, and Skechers. Skimlinks advertising partners will also obtain easy access to Connexity's premium publisher and social influence marketing network.