ZoomInfo Offers Health Scan Analysis

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today launched ZoomInfo Health Scan Analysis to help sales and marketing identify key segments for opportunities within their total addressable markets.

"Recognizing that current market conditions are extraordinarily challenging, it's more important than ever to ensure that our customers are generating high-quality contacts for their pipeline," said ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, Henry Schuck, in a statement. "We discovered valuable takeaways when examining our own position in this same manner. As a result, we're offering our clients these data-driven insights on how to optimize their go-to-market strategies so they can continue to hit their numbers and thrive in a changing market."

By recommending targetable market segments that have been less impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis and harder-hit segments to avoid, the Health Scan Analysis gives companies actionable data about their addressable market and a hand-selected list of targets to pursue.

The five-step process starts with an initial consultation about pipelines and business challenges. ZoomInfo's in-house data solutions team will then analyze the company's pipeline and win rate trends from before and during the crisis using benchmarks to pinpoint where pipeline degradation occurred. Next, ZoomInfo's data solutions team assess the market to determine where key opportunities exist and supply an in-depth report of the total addressable market. This report will be segmented by attributes like company size and industry and delivered within five business days of the initial consultation.