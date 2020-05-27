Madison Logic Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

Account-based marketing (ABM) company Madison Logic's ML Platform is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace and integrated with HubSpot to enable full-funnel planning and execution.

Joint Madison Logic and HubSpot clients can now do the following:

Personalize messaging across any stage of the buyer journey through dynamic account segmentation;

Trigger relevant nurture campaigns across paid media channels based on content engagement signals;

Communicate with sales teams in real time on which content is driving engagement across multiple media channels; and

Influence and enrich account scoring based on paid media channel engagement.