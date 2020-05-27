Madison Logic Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
Account-based marketing (ABM) company Madison Logic's ML Platform is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace and integrated with HubSpot to enable full-funnel planning and execution.
Joint Madison Logic and HubSpot clients can now do the following:
- Personalize messaging across any stage of the buyer journey through dynamic account segmentation;
- Trigger relevant nurture campaigns across paid media channels based on content engagement signals;
- Communicate with sales teams in real time on which content is driving engagement across multiple media channels; and
- Influence and enrich account scoring based on paid media channel engagement.
"Today's marketers need a seamless way to engage the accounts that sales want to influence," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement. "With this HubSpot integration, Madison Logic will enable marketers to engage and measure their impact to accounts across content syndication, display advertising and LinkedIn ads to bring marketing and sales closer together, and accelerate deal velocity."
"ABM is at the center of modern B2B marketing," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "We are excited to have Madison Logic as a partner in our ecosystem, bringing their innovative multichannel ABM platform to our customers. Their sophisticated toolset helps customers accelerate their pipeline by engaging accounts across all stages of the buyer journey using multiple paid media channels."
Related Articles
Madison Logic Joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program
03 Mar 2020
Madison Logic's and LinkedIn's joint clients can now access account-level insights to accelerate pipeline conversions.