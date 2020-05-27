RevSpring Releases Talksoft and IVR Advantage
RevSpring has released Talksoft, a patient messaging application, and IVR Advantage, allowing patients to make payments over the phone. These two solutions complement and leverage technologies from Loyale Healthcare, which RevSpring acquired in March.
Talksoft pre-service messaging solutions complement the Loyale Patient Payment platform by engaging patients through automated and precise texts, IVR reminders, and email messages tailored to each stage of their encounter. IVR Advantage, which is integrated with Loyale's Patient Financial Manager and Affordability Workbench, provides a secure, PCI-compliant environment for patients to make self-service payments over the telephone.
New capabilities enabled by these applications include appointment, no-show, and recall reminders, patient surveys, broadcast messaging, automated inbound phone payments, and an outbound IVR.
"We are delighted to offer these powerful solutions from RevSpring to Loyale customers," said Loyale's vice president of client relations, Paula Impson, in a statement. "We have many customers who are eager to put these solutions into action as they strive to keep patients, employees, and their own financial footing, healthy."
"Since Loyale became part of the RevSpring family of companies, our customer promise has been to provide integrations that enhance the value of our technology to common clients," said RevSpring's president of payments, Steve Callis, in a statement. "This first exciting delivery on that promise is just the beginning. These solutions are proven to drive improved productivity, increased patient satisfaction, and better revenue cycle performance. And they are particularly relevant today during this challenging time in healthcare."