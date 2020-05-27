RevSpring Releases Talksoft and IVR Advantage

RevSpring has released Talksoft, a patient messaging application, and IVR Advantage, allowing patients to make payments over the phone. These two solutions complement and leverage technologies from Loyale Healthcare, which RevSpring acquired in March.

Talksoft pre-service messaging solutions complement the Loyale Patient Payment platform by engaging patients through automated and precise texts, IVR reminders, and email messages tailored to each stage of their encounter. IVR Advantage, which is integrated with Loyale's Patient Financial Manager and Affordability Workbench, provides a secure, PCI-compliant environment for patients to make self-service payments over the telephone.

New capabilities enabled by these applications include appointment, no-show, and recall reminders, patient surveys, broadcast messaging, automated inbound phone payments, and an outbound IVR.