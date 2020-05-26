Zensar Expands Strategic Initiatives with Adobe

Zensar, a digital solutions and technology services company, has extended strategic initiatives with Adobe.

A Silver-level partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program with an Adobe Experience Manager specialization, Zensar now has an Adobe-accredited partner solution for Adobe Experience Cloud applications. Zensar will leverage its Digital Experience Accelerator (DEXA) to expedite clients' digital transformation journeys.

Zensar's Digital Experience Accelerator (DEXA) was created using Adobe Experience Cloud solutions. Its plug-and-play architecture allows businesses to adopt it at any point during their transformation journey to power experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics, and commerce.

Its also offers prebuilt components, prede?ned KPIs and dashboards, use cases, and solutions that enable organizations to kickstart their transformation journeys. It leverages out-of-the-box capabilities of Adobe Experience Cloud applications to build multi-solution architectures that are scalable.