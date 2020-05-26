Zensar Expands Strategic Initiatives with Adobe
Zensar, a digital solutions and technology services company, has extended strategic initiatives with Adobe.
A Silver-level partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program with an Adobe Experience Manager specialization, Zensar now has an Adobe-accredited partner solution for Adobe Experience Cloud applications. Zensar will leverage its Digital Experience Accelerator (DEXA) to expedite clients' digital transformation journeys.
Zensar's Digital Experience Accelerator (DEXA) was created using Adobe Experience Cloud solutions. Its plug-and-play architecture allows businesses to adopt it at any point during their transformation journey to power experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics, and commerce.
Its also offers prebuilt components, prede?ned KPIs and dashboards, use cases, and solutions that enable organizations to kickstart their transformation journeys. It leverages out-of-the-box capabilities of Adobe Experience Cloud applications to build multi-solution architectures that are scalable.
"Adobe is leading the way when it comes to creating real-time personalized user experiences, setting the tone for futuristic marketing using next-gen technologies like AI and personalization. Having an Adobe-accredited partner solution will bring unique value to our clients combined with our specialized design and marketing experience capabilities in Foolproof and Indigoslate. I am confident that this synergy will bring enhanced value and innovation to our customers," said Sandeep Kishore, CEO and managing director of Zensar, in a statement.
"Our collaboration with Adobe is focused on delivering unified customer experiences for enterprises. Our joint solution, DEXA, is designed for large companies looking to create intelligent and customer-centric experiences as a strategic differentiator to remain ahead in a disruptive marketplace,"Prameela Kalive, chief operating officer at Zensar, said in a statement.
"Globally, enterprises are reimagining the way they interact with their customers and using digital to unify their end-to-end customer experience. We look forward to working with the Zensar team to continue to elevate the quality of solutions we deliver to our joint clients," said Adam Egbert, head of the Adobe Solution Partner Program, in a statement.