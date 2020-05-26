AppsFlyer Integrates with Campaign Management Platforms

AppsFlyer, an attribution provider launched a Campaign Management integration with several marketing platforms, including Bidalgo, Algolift, Bidshake, and Appsumer, allowing users to automate the flow of their attribution data to the platform of their choice.

This integration lets AppsFlyer's campaign management partners offer richer and more granular data in real time.

"Using the Campaign Management integration, we were able to give marketers total access to a wider array of data and insights across all the core channels supported by AppsFlyer and leverage our AI-powered creative and media insights," said Niv Yemini, chief technology officer at Bidalgo, in a statement. "We recently implemented this integration with a number of app and game publishers to help them monitor critical KPIs and automate their UA process," said Stephane Pitoun, CEO of Bidshake, in a statement. "The true value is that our clients can focus on what they do best: create and publish great apps and let the attribution and automation experts support them by keeping their performance marketing profitable and efficient."

Through AppsFlyer's Campaign Management Integration, performance optimization decisions for advertisements can be made with no human intervention. These automated changes, along with manual alterations, are executed multiple times per day and can be implemented in real time.