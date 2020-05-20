Uberflip Launches Marketplace Partner Ecosystem

Uberflip, a cloud-based content experience platform provider, today launched the Uberflip Marketplace, an ecosystem of apps and integrations.

The Uberflip Marketplace allows marketers to connect data sources, content formats, design templates, sales tools, and more to create personalized campaign destinations.

"Over the last eight years, we've committed to building a platform that empowers marketers to create engaging experiences around content that accelerate the buyer journey," said Yoav Schwartz, CEO of Uberflip, in a statement. "With the launch of the Uberflip Marketplace we're, taking that commitment one step further as we extend the functionality of our platform and leverage a thriving ecosystem. The Uberflip Marketplace will act as a one-stop shop for the technologies and tools marketers need to go above and beyond for their buyers. This move will positively impact our ability to deliver the niche capabilities our customers are demanding."

The initial 40 apps and integrations in the Uberflip Marketplace deliver a wide range of possibilities for customizing content experiences across 11 categories, including personalization, trackers/analytics, embeddable dashboards, UI/UX enhancements, and API-driven integrations.

Companies whose apps are available in the Uberflip Marketplace include 6sense, Bombora, Demandbase, Clearbit, Drift, Sigstr, and Cloudwords.