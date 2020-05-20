Yellowbrick Partners with SAS
Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data is partnering with analytics software and services provider SAS to develop a customer-driven product roadmap and build integrated solutions for data analytics.
The collaboration seeks to provide businesses with faster, more detailed business insights from their data. Organizations will be able to deploy the joint solutions that ultimately result from this partnership across most hybrid cloud computing environments, including on-premises and public cloud platforms.?
"As the leader in analytics, SAS supports some of the world's largest IT organizations," said Allen Holmes, vice president of business development at Yellowbrick Data, in a statement. "Our partnership means that users will enjoy the best of both worlds—the reliability and features of SAS along with the high performance and implementation flexibility that Yellowbrick delivers. This is a win-win collaboration for enterprises."
"We're pleased to be partnering with Yellowbrick to deliver a hybrid data warehouse option to enterprises," said Jeff Bailey, advisory product manager at SAS, in a statement. "Yellowbrick delivers extreme performance and unique analytics capabilities that complement the SAS solution, resulting in greater overall capabilities for our joint customers. We're excited about the value that Yellowbrick brings to the SAS community."