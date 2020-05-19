Microsoft Acquires Softomotive to Expand RPA Capabilities
Microsoft today acquired Softomotive, a provider of robotic process automation (RPA) and the creator of WinAutomation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Microsoft will be bringing Softomotive's desktop automation together with Microsoft Power Automate capabilities to help users ccreate bots to automate manual business processes.
"Together with Power Automate, WinAutomation will provide customers additional options for RPA desktop authoring so anyone can build a bot and automate Windows-based tasks," Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president of Citizen Application Platforms at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post earlier today. "The combined offering will also enable RPA connectivity to many new apps and services, including SAP and traditional green-screen terminal applications."