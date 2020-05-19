Zoho Launches Bigin, a CRM System Built Just for SMBs

Zoho today unveiled Bigin, a pipeline-centric CRM software designed specifically for small businesses.

"Small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities, and with business owners struggling more than ever right now, our goal is to bring world-class customer relationship management technology to every-sized business at an extremely affordable price," said Raju Vegesna , chief evangelist at Zoho, in a statement. "We created Bigin to help small businesses achieve maximum growth with a minimal learning curve. Using the product, small businesses are able to stop relying on dozens of spreadsheets to manage customer activities and instead move to a CRM that is easy to use and allows them to focus on growing and building strong customer relationships."

Features of Bigin include the following:

"I was looking for a simpler lead management and automation tool, and I believe I have found the right platform after trying multiple tools over the last few years," said Vikas Kakkar, founder and CEO of HireXP, an early adopter of Bigin, in a statement. "It has completely transformed the sales process, and I regularly recommend Bigin to my contacts."

"We were so impressed by Bigin's perfect fit for small organizations, and we have now consolidated all information about our clients and projects in Bigin," said Luison Lassala, general manager of Bedrock Success Consulting, another early adopter of Bigin, in a statement. "It is quite impressive to see that such an affordable product provides very useful functionalities, such as managing duplication of records, customizing fields that are specific to our own way of working, providing dashboards to manage the performance of emails, and even linking up with the Twitter accounts of our clients."