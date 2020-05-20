Openprise Launches API Factory

Openprise, a provider of data orchestration platforms for marketing and sales, today released Openprise API Factory to help companies automate business processes into custom application programming interfaces (APIs) with a single click.

The APIs generated by API Factory automate processes using specific business logic, enabling companies to add real-time interactivity and bridge feature gaps in other applications.

API Factory also restores CRM system performance and usability by offloading resource-intensive processes. Companies can use API Factory to perform real-time data enrichment, provide self-service user onboarding, enable real-time inquiry account matching and routing, and extend Openprise segmentation and account and lead scoring capabilities.

API Factory also allows the creation of API wrappers that can also serve as data firewalls, performing data quality, deduplication, validation, and unification tasks.