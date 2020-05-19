Confirmit Names Kyle Ferguson as CEO
Confirmit, a provider of customer and employee experience and market research solutions, has named Kyle Ferguson as its CEO.
Ferguson has an extensive background in the technology space, with more than 20 years' experience in technology, banking, and payments. Prior to joining Confirmit, Ferguson was CEO of Fraedom, a financial technology company acquired by Visa in 2018. He also served as chief commercial officer and managing director at the company and spent 11 years with American Express before joining Fraedom.