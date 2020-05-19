-->
  • May 19, 2020

Confirmit Names Kyle Ferguson as CEO

Confirmit, a provider of customer and employee experience and market research solutions, has named Kyle Ferguson as its CEO.

Ferguson has an extensive background in the technology space, with more than 20 years' experience in technology, banking, and payments. Prior to joining Confirmit, Ferguson was CEO of Fraedom, a financial technology company acquired by Visa in 2018. He also served as chief commercial officer and managing director at the company and spent 11 years with American Express before joining Fraedom.

"I am thrilled to join the Confirmit team at this pivotal time. The recent merger with Dapresy presents huge opportunities for the business to support its customers around the world to use market, customer, and employee insights to make the right decisions in challenging times and beyond," Ferguson said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with the team to keep Confirmit at the forefront of innovation and to ensure we remain a trusted partner to our customers around the world."

"As we enter this new chapter, we're delighted to have a visionary leader with a consistent track record of success. Confirmit's goal has always been to provide clients with cutting-edge solutions that help them to grow their businesses, and we're looking forward to an exciting future under Kyle Ferguson's leadership," Pål Malmros, partner at Verdane, Confirmit's parent company, said in a statement.

