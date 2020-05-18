Templafy to Acquire Napp

Templafy, a provider of document creation and automation, will acquire Denmark-based Napp, a B2B sales enablement platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition extends Templafy's document creation platform, empowering users with enhanced abilities to collaborate with recipients of business documents and track document performance. Recipients can read, annotate, and provide feedback on shared documents via Templafy's web interface.