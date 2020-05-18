Templafy to Acquire Napp
Templafy, a provider of document creation and automation, will acquire Denmark-based Napp, a B2B sales enablement platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition extends Templafy's document creation platform, empowering users with enhanced abilities to collaborate with recipients of business documents and track document performance. Recipients can read, annotate, and provide feedback on shared documents via Templafy's web interface.
"With the addition of Napp's technology, we are expanding our support for enterprise document workflows by bringing actionable insights to our users on the documents they create every day," said Christian Lund, chief product officer at Templafy, in a statement. "We expect the added functionality to help both employees and businesses achieve a faster and higher return on the efforts put into document creation."
"The technical capabilities of the Napp platform will reach new heights in combination with Templafy," said Niklas Laugesen, CEO and co-founder of Napp, in a statement. "Merging the two technologies will bring a unique offering to the market, where millions of users will be even further enabled on their document creation, sharing and engagement path."
Related Articles
Templafy Partners with Aprimo
20 Feb 2020
Aprimo and Templafy have teamed up to deliver Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office Powered by Templafy.