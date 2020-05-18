Marketpoint Launches CRM 3.0

Marketpoint today launched Marketpoint CRM 3.0, which features full integration with marketing automation platforms, Microsoft Outlook, and Zuant; and a mobile lead capture system that manages leads from inception to close and gives marketing full visibility into campaign ROI.

Other highlights include secure General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) user access, a revised user interface, database profiling and management for targeted campaigns, visual lead qualification and tracking, real-time marketing reports, and sales forecasting.

"Bringing our solution to market at this time gives forward-thinking companies a competitive advantage by helping them create and nurture customer relationships when global commerce resumes," said Marketpoint's founder and CEO, Peter Gillett, in a statement "CRM is all about providing a positive customer experience from marketing to sales and beyond. What makes Marketpoint CRM stand out is its CRM-as-a-service approach to creating customers for life," said Jim Dickie, research fellow at Sales Mastery, in a statement.

For the past nine months, 700 Civica users have been beta testing Marketpoint CRM 3.0.