Marketpoint Launches CRM 3.0
Marketpoint today launched Marketpoint CRM 3.0, which features full integration with marketing automation platforms, Microsoft Outlook, and Zuant; and a mobile lead capture system that manages leads from inception to close and gives marketing full visibility into campaign ROI.
Other highlights include secure General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) user access, a revised user interface, database profiling and management for targeted campaigns, visual lead qualification and tracking, real-time marketing reports, and sales forecasting.
"Bringing our solution to market at this time gives forward-thinking companies a competitive advantage by helping them create and nurture customer relationships when global commerce resumes," said Marketpoint's founder and CEO, Peter Gillett, in a statement
"CRM is all about providing a positive customer experience from marketing to sales and beyond. What makes Marketpoint CRM stand out is its CRM-as-a-service approach to creating customers for life," said Jim Dickie, research fellow at Sales Mastery, in a statement.
For the past nine months, 700 Civica users have been beta testing Marketpoint CRM 3.0.
"Our mantra is, 'If it's not in Marketpoint CRM, it doesn't exist,'" said Tim Magness, chief marketing officer at Civica, in a statement. "Having an intuitive cloud system that centralizes the location of data to provide a single view and a common approach across all of our business units is a key part of our global operating platform. The fact that we are able to adapt it to our evolving needs means we can continue to strengthen our support to the business."