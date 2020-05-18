Progress Releases Sitefinity 13

Progress, a provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today released Progress Sitefinity 13, with new capabilities for creating personalized digital experiences based on cognitive and data-driven insights.

"Never has digital transformation been more urgent than now," said John Ainsworth, senior vice president of core products at Progress, in a statement. "Consumer behavior and buyer preferences have shifted completely and for many this is just the tipping point. We are seeing established businesses being disrupted by smaller players who have been diligent in investing in their digital strategies far before the current global crisis. A more mature digital transformation strategy is no longer an option but a must."

Sitefinity 13 offers digital experience capabilities that enable automation, self-service, and omnichannel engagement.It further streamlines marketing and development tasks with the following capabilities:

A productivity environment to manage digital assets and classify content;

The ability to control the look and feel of the presentation layer while delivering content to a myriad of channels through the new page layout service that decouples content from presentation when distributed to external channels;

Personalization based on custom tags such as title, campaign source, or other attributes, to returning visitors regardless of the initial touch point;

Customer journey and online touchpoint monitoring based on machine learning and proactive touchpoint alerts to spot new opportunities to improve marketing campaigns; and

Data-driven analytics to measure the performance of content with a comprehensive view of all personalization initiatives as well as the ability to export data directly to Google Data Studio for expanded data analysis options.