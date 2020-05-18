NICE Introduces NEVA@home
NICE today launched NEVA@home, helping organizations provide customer service automation with employees working remotely.
Additionally, NICE has made available the NEVA Starter Kit to help organizations get up and running with NEVA on every employee desktop. The starter kit includes complimentary NEVA licenses and preconfigured use cases for three months, upon purchase of professional services.
NEVA@home is designed to support remote operational complexities from both the enterprise and employee perspectives in the following ways:
- Real-time, contextual guidance for employees on their desktops;
- Rapid adaptation to new guidelines and policies, with automation and guidance flows that can be created using NICE's Automation Design tool and pushed directly onto employees' desktops;
- On-screen training;
- Information compilation, gathering vital information and presenting it on the screen for each call; and
- Quick call wrap up activities, including automated call notes and after-call tasks.
"While organizations are adapting to functioning in these dynamic times, they continue to be faced with deeper operational complexities. These include ensuring service consistency, helping provide relevant and timely answers to customers and engaging employees so they continue performing at their best from home," said Barry Cooper, NICE Enterprise Group's president, in a statement. " NEVA@home and the starter kit provide an effective way for organizations to gain rapid, immediate value from automation and to more broadly benefit their organizations over the long term."
NICE Launches CXone@home for Contact Center Transitions to Work-From-Home
16 Mar 2020
With CXone@home, contact centers can activate work-at-home agents in 48 hours, at unlimited scale and no charge.
NICE Launches WEM@home
31 Mar 2020
NICE WEM@home is designed to help companies maintain service levels and agent engagement while working from home.
NICE inContact Expands CXone@home with Workforce Engagement Suite
17 Apr 2020
NICE inContact's CXone@home now helps companies ensure agent productivity while working from home.
