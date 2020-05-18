NICE Introduces NEVA@home

NICE today launched NEVA@home, helping organizations provide customer service automation with employees working remotely.

Additionally, NICE has made available the NEVA Starter Kit to help organizations get up and running with NEVA on every employee desktop. The starter kit includes complimentary NEVA licenses and preconfigured use cases for three months, upon purchase of professional services.

NEVA@home is designed to support remote operational complexities from both the enterprise and employee perspectives in the following ways:

Real-time, contextual guidance for employees on their desktops;

Rapid adaptation to new guidelines and policies, with automation and guidance flows that can be created using NICE's Automation Design tool and pushed directly onto employees' desktops;

On-screen training;

Information compilation, gathering vital information and presenting it on the screen for each call; and

Quick call wrap up activities, including automated call notes and after-call tasks.