  • May 15, 2020

CallTrackingMetrics Integrates with Facebook Messenger

CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of call tracking and omnichannel communications software, has integrated with Facebook Messenger to allow sales and support agents to reply directly to messages from Facebook users within the CallTrackingMetrics app.

This new integration connects directly to CallTrackingMetrics' live chat feature, which launched in October. Once a Facebook user messages a business either through Messenger or via a Facebook ad set up with the Messages objective, a new live chat message will populate within CallTrackingMetrics. Agents can continue the Messenger conversation within CTM without having to log back into Facebook.

Businesses can even share photos and GIFs over the Facebook Messenger and CTM chat integration and customize and automate responses.

"We're excited to open up a new way for businesses to communicate with Facebook users without adding to their team's toolkit," said Todd Fisher, CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Our partners can now seamlessly manage their social media messaging alongside their other communications efforts, such as phone calls and text messages, within one platform."

