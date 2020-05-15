CallTrackingMetrics Integrates with Facebook Messenger

CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of call tracking and omnichannel communications software, has integrated with Facebook Messenger to allow sales and support agents to reply directly to messages from Facebook users within the CallTrackingMetrics app.

This new integration connects directly to CallTrackingMetrics' live chat feature, which launched in October. Once a Facebook user messages a business either through Messenger or via a Facebook ad set up with the Messages objective, a new live chat message will populate within CallTrackingMetrics. Agents can continue the Messenger conversation within CTM without having to log back into Facebook.

Businesses can even share photos and GIFs over the Facebook Messenger and CTM chat integration and customize and automate responses.