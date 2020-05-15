Gainsight Launches Gainsight Sightline, a Customer Success Ecosystem
Gainsight has launched Gainsight Sightline, a community-enhanced customer success technology exchange via Sightline Vault, a one-stop-shop for Gainsight best practices, templates, playbooks, and more, fueled by contributions from Gainsight's customer community, and Sightline Integrations, a collection of integrations and technology configurations with more than 50 partners.
Users of Sightline partners' technologies will be able to make data, tasks, or workflows across the customer success tech stack easier to connect.
Sightline Vault taps into Gainsight's customer community. It provides an open-source library of solutions that invites peers to share what they have built to solve business challenges. Sightline Integrations takes this offering one step further, making the ecosystem of partner connectors and configurations easy for Gainsight customers to explore and deploy. Sightline encompasses solutions across sales, support, product management, and customer success.
Gainsight partners with companies from a vast technology landscape across customer adoption, onboarding, advocacy, analytics, community, CRM, customer data, education, feedback, support, and outcome management. Sightline integrations include Zendesk, UserVoice, Front, FullStory, Insided, Ecosystems, Datagrail, FinancialForce, Productboard, Skilljar, Thought Industries, G2, Intellum, TaskRay, Workato, and many more.
"We are very excited to partner with Gainsight to deliver an integrated Sightline solution. The integration between Gainsight and FullStory will help our customers combine the qualitative and quantitative data needed to empower cross-functional teams with the context needed to better support users, provide delightful experiences, and build stickier products," said Chris Samila, vice president of partnerships at FullStory, in a statement.
"We are proud to help Gainsight launch the Sightline ecosystem by announcing an integration that allows Gainsight clients to track customer experiences that occur on the Intellum Platform," said Chip Ramsey, CEO of Intellum, in a statement. "User actions captured during live virtual events, customer education initiatives, certifications, and user community interactions on Intellum can now trigger new engagements and drive even more insightful decisions through Gainsight."