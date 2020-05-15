Gainsight Launches Gainsight Sightline, a Customer Success Ecosystem

Gainsight has launched Gainsight Sightline, a community-enhanced customer success technology exchange via Sightline Vault, a one-stop-shop for Gainsight best practices, templates, playbooks, and more, fueled by contributions from Gainsight's customer community, and Sightline Integrations, a collection of integrations and technology configurations with more than 50 partners.

Users of Sightline partners' technologies will be able to make data, tasks, or workflows across the customer success tech stack easier to connect.

Sightline Vault taps into Gainsight's customer community. It provides an open-source library of solutions that invites peers to share what they have built to solve business challenges. Sightline Integrations takes this offering one step further, making the ecosystem of partner connectors and configurations easy for Gainsight customers to explore and deploy. Sightline encompasses solutions across sales, support, product management, and customer success.

Gainsight partners with companies from a vast technology landscape across customer adoption, onboarding, advocacy, analytics, community, CRM, customer data, education, feedback, support, and outcome management. Sightline integrations include Zendesk, UserVoice, Front, FullStory, Insided, Ecosystems, Datagrail, FinancialForce, Productboard, Skilljar, Thought Industries, G2, Intellum, TaskRay, Workato, and many more.