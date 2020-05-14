Syncsort Rebrands as Precisely
Following Syncsort's acquisition of the Pitney Bowes software and data business in December, the company is rebranding at Precisely.
"Advancements in storage, compute, analytics, and machine learning have opened up a world of possibilities for enhanced decision-making, but inaccuracies and inconsistencies in data have held back innovation and stifled value creation. Achieving data integrity is the next business imperative," said Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely, in a statement. "Put simply, better data means better decisions, and Precisely offers the industry's most complete portfolio of data integrity products, providing the trusted link between data sources and analytics that helps companies realize the value of their data and investments."
Precisely delivers data integration, data quality, location intelligence, and data enrichment products.
"Business continuity challenges, like the historic situation with COVID-19, inspire organizations to digitally innovate and transform using insights derived from data that provide visibility into operations and performance," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer at Ventana Research, in a statement. "To reach their full potential, organizations must have confidence and trust in the integrity of the data used to take actions and make decisions, and Precisely is emerging at the right time, with an intelligent approach to enable those competencies across the enterprise."