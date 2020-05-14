Syncsort Rebrands as Precisely

Following Syncsort's acquisition of the Pitney Bowes software and data business in December, the company is rebranding at Precisely.

"Advancements in storage, compute, analytics, and machine learning have opened up a world of possibilities for enhanced decision-making, but inaccuracies and inconsistencies in data have held back innovation and stifled value creation. Achieving data integrity is the next business imperative," said Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely, in a statement. "Put simply, better data means better decisions, and Precisely offers the industry's most complete portfolio of data integrity products, providing the trusted link between data sources and analytics that helps companies realize the value of their data and investments."

Precisely delivers data integration, data quality, location intelligence, and data enrichment products.