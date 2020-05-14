Maximus Partners with Genesys for Government Contact Center
Maximus, a provider of government services worldwide, is partnering with Genesys to offer the Maximus Genesys Engagement Platform, an integrated, cloud-based omnichannel contact center solution for federal, state, and local government agencies.
The Maximus Genesys Engagement Platform is a U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)-authorized solution leveraging technology from Genesys. It is rapidly scalable and enables agencies to handle surges in inquiry volumes and equip remote workforces if needed.
Powered by Genesys Engage, the Engagement Platform provides an integrated set of features and functionalities across channels through a single voice and digital user interface. It can integrate calls, emails, chats, messages, and social comments into one uninterrupted conversation, leveraging more than one channel at once without losing critical context.
"Maximus is delighted to help government agencies improve the citizen journey by transitioning contact center infrastructure to the cloud so they can take advantage of the security, scalability, and flexibility it offers," said Bruce Caswell, president and CEO of Maximus, in a statement. "This partnership with Genesys combines the power of our trusted solution platform, long utilized by government agencies for contact center operations, with enhanced features of the Genesys technology and an integrated support and engineering team. The Engagement Platform will enable agencies to deliver an optimized, omnichannel experience to citizens through a singular platform solution, focusing on end-user outcomes with the peace of mind FedRAMP authorization provides."
"We're proud the Maximus Genesys Engagement Platform has met the high bar of security requirements that Maximus provides to government agencies," said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, in a statement. "The cloud solution gives agencies the flexibility, scalability, and rapid innovations they need without the hassles of upgrades and maintenance. In addition, it makes it easier for agencies to adopt artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation applications so they can deliver truly remarkable experiences."