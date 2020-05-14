Maximus Partners with Genesys for Government Contact Center

Maximus, a provider of government services worldwide, is partnering with Genesys to offer the Maximus Genesys Engagement Platform, an integrated, cloud-based omnichannel contact center solution for federal, state, and local government agencies.

The Maximus Genesys Engagement Platform is a U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)-authorized solution leveraging technology from Genesys. It is rapidly scalable and enables agencies to handle surges in inquiry volumes and equip remote workforces if needed.

Powered by Genesys Engage, the Engagement Platform provides an integrated set of features and functionalities across channels through a single voice and digital user interface. It can integrate calls, emails, chats, messages, and social comments into one uninterrupted conversation, leveraging more than one channel at once without losing critical context.