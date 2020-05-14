Kustomer Acquires Automation Technology Company Reply.ai

Kustomer, a cloud-based customer service platform provider, is acquiring Reply.ai, a customer service automation company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With Reply, Kustomer will now offer enhanced chatbot and deflection capabilities through its customer service platform.The acquisition also allows Kustomer to provide even deeper intelligent self-service and assistance via natural language processing chatbots, enhanced omnichannel customer deflection, and machine learning-based response suggestions. Madrid based Reply will also accelerate Kustomer's European growth by significantly increasing its presence in the region.

Reply leverages artificial intelligence-based self-service chatbot and deflection capabilities. The Reply suite of tools include deflection capabilities that look at historical and contextual data, continuously improving over time, as well as deflection widgets that can be embedded in forms and email, and features a powerful information retrieval system that extracts relevant answers to customer questions from a company knowledge base. Reply also features a platform to build chatbots that can be deployed across multiple channels and languages, and agent-assist tools that suggest relevant answers to messages and subsequent actions, such as routing or auto-tagging conversations.