Gainsight Unveils The Gainsight Horizon Experience

Gainsight unveiled the Gainsight Horizon Experience, a complete transformation of the product experience across all current and future products,at its virtual Pulse Everywhere conference. The design system provides an efficiency boost and faster time-to-value.

The Gainsight Horizon Experience is built on the Gainsight NXT platform, allowing users to integrate with any CRM system. It is designed to be more simple and intuitive for day-to-day tasks, making the most important signals even clearer, conforming to common use cases, giving step-by-step guidance through the most sophisticated workflows.