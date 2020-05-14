Gainsight Unveils The Gainsight Horizon Experience
Gainsight unveiled the Gainsight Horizon Experience, a complete transformation of the product experience across all current and future products,at its virtual Pulse Everywhere conference. The design system provides an efficiency boost and faster time-to-value.
The Gainsight Horizon Experience is built on the Gainsight NXT platform, allowing users to integrate with any CRM system. It is designed to be more simple and intuitive for day-to-day tasks, making the most important signals even clearer, conforming to common use cases, giving step-by-step guidance through the most sophisticated workflows.
"Right now, every business has an increased sense of urgency and anxiety around churn and how they spend their time and resources. As the leaders in customer success, it's our job to help manage that," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight, in a statement. "To help customers reduce their time-to-value and be more efficient with how they achieve customer outcomes, we're launching a new user and admin experience. Now, more than ever, it's important that we help make customer success teams' day-to-day lives easier while making way for future innovations in the customer success industry."
"The Gainsight Horizon Experience is intuitive and beautiful. We've had a chance to play with the Experience Center beta, and my team has been impressed by the product's design and ease of use. Having our Gainsight solutions powered by the Horizon Experience is going to help with increasing adoption and improving onboarding of new users, which will ultimately save me time," said Thuy Koo, manager of customer success operations at Glint, a part of LinkedIn, in a statement.