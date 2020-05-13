Minute Media Launches Voltax Video

Minute Media, a technology and digital publishing platform provider, today launched Voltax Video, a cloud-based online video platform with a revenue-share model that removes up-front cost and is designed to scale.

Voltax Video provides video technology, access to a content library, and a revenue engine.

"Video continues to be a key driver in digital publishers' success. Our product team invested significant resources to create an online video platform that provides flexibility, efficiency, and effectiveness to not only power Minute Media's own publications but also other digital publishers and brands," said Asaf Peled, founder and CEO of Minute Media, in a statement. "Voltax Video will help publishers better engage with viewers and monetize video content while also providing a better viewer experience."

Voltax Video's Video Management System allows users to upload, import, and manage videos and offers an HTML5 video player and a playlist tool where publishers can arrange content manually, dynamically, or based on Voltax's SmartMatch algorithm that pairs articles with relevant videos in real time. SmartMatch makes recommendations from Voltax's premium content library, which includes more than 50,000 videos across a variety of languages and genres, including sports, lifestyle, culture, news, finance, health, and weather.

The Voltax revenue engine offers premium advertising solutions, real-time optimization, and a fully integrated programmatic stack that can leverage high-quality, global direct advertising.