PossibleNOW Partners with Numeracle to Improve Call Delivery

PossibleNOW, a provider of direct marketing compliance, consent, and preference management solutions, is partnering with Numeracle, a provider of call blocking and labeling visibility, to improve the accurate presentation of vetted and verified business calls.

"The issue is far more complex than monitoring Suspected Spam or Scam labels at the individual phone number level or employing a never-ending cycle of phone number rotation with diminishing returns," said Rebekah Johnson, founder and CEO of Numeracle, in a statement. "The remediation of phone number reputation begins by certifying trust in an organization's call compliance and committing to a focus on best dialing practices. Organizations already taking advantage of PossibleNOW's expertise in calling compliance are that much more ahead of the curve."

"Improving business contact rates, brand reputation, and customer engagement has become infinitely more complex due to the forward momentum of robocall blocking and labeling initiatives driven by the [Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission], service providers, and consumer groups," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW, in a statement. "In today's uncertain economic environment, we know it's more important than ever for trusted organizations to be able to maintain that positive interaction with their customers, patients, and members. We're pleased to partner with Numeracle to ensure compliant, legal organizations may continue to leverage their communications channel of choice with as few interruptions as possible."