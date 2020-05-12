ActionIQ and SparkPost Partner for Email Solution

ActionIQ, a customer data platform provider, and SparkPost, an email delivery and analytics provider, have launched an integrated solution bringing real-time email delivery, intelligence, and personalization.

The combined solution delivers improved personalized and contextual email experiences to customers.

"A lot of our clients are moving to a hub-and-spoke marketing stack, where data, intelligence, and orchestration lives within a centralized CDP hub and the spokes are the delivery systems," said Justin DeBrabant, vice president of product at ActionIQ, in a statement. "SparkPost enables that model perfectly. They also bring real-time integration of sending and analytics, which means faster, smarter delivery with deeper insights. We're excited to be able to seamlessly capture real-time customer data and support the delivery of meaningful, valuable communications swiftly and effectively."

ActionIQ's platform unifies data to drive intelligence and cross-channel personalization, including in email. SparkPost offers deliverability analytics and intelligence, which is fed in real-time back into ActionIQ.