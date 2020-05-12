JRNI Launches JRNI Analytics

JRNI, providers of a cloud-based scheduling platform to optimize customer journeys through personalized experiences both in-person and remotely, has released JRNI Analytics to provide retailers, retail banks, wealth management firms, and other businesses with insights into consumer behavior, business trends, and conversions.

"In today's business climate, the ability to leverage data based on consumer insights has never been more important," said Graeme Greenwood, head of product at JRNI, in a statement. "JRNI Analytics will be invaluable as storefronts open, staff need to be properly allocated, capacity needs to be managed, and profitability and safety vie for position as the number one priority."

JRNI Analytics provides a library of reports and dashboards along with the following: