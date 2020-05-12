NovelVox Launches CX Infinity

NovelVox, a contact center solutions provider, has launched CX Infinity, a business messaging and customer engagement platform for use with Cisco contact center systems.

CX Infinity, a turnkey multichannel solution that empowers agents to engage with customers over social, WhatsApp, SMS, or email, leaving no space for wrong timing. Designed for Cisco contact centers, the interface fits within Finesse.

CX Infinity is a 360-degree solution that equips agents with seamless transition across channels but not the applications. This single-screen application features built-in productivity tools, including case management, survey, knowledge base, and more.>

CX Infinity features the following:>

Flawless conversation across platforms, including Web and mobile chat, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, text message, email, and video and voice chat;

Smooth workflow with CX Infinity interface embedded in Cisco Finesse;

Auto-sync with Cisco agent profile and state;

A single interface to manage calls and other channels;

Smart routing;

Historical and real-time performance monitoring;

A 360-degree view of customer information on the screen before starting the conversation;

A case management tool to raise or resolve cases without losing conversation context;

Instant access to knowledge bases; and

Dedicated workspaces for agents and supervisors.

This bundled solution comes with built-in productivity tools with only one server and one system, available on premises or in the cloud.