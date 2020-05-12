The CXApp Creates No-Touch Workplace with Platform Features

As offices begin to re-open and employees return to work, the CXApp is facilitating a unified workplace where employees have on-demand access to real-time communications and contextual experiences in one app from employee to employee, building to building, campus to campus, and worldwide.

New platform features enable enterprise organizations to convert physical touchpoints into digital interactions and restructure high-exposure areas in the workplace. The CXApp is a mobile solution for digital customer experience programs across meetings, events, communities, and campuses. It streamlines all digital touchpoints into one central hub.