Pricefx Acquires Brennus Analytics

Pricefx, a provider of cloud pricing software, has acquired Brennus Analytics, adding artificial intelligence and data science capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"In today's fast-moving business climate, being able to use pricing as a lever to achieve revenue and profit goals is more important than ever," said Marcin Cichon, CEO and co-founder of Pricefx, in a statement. "The AI technology and deep bench of talent we are bringing in from Brennus will enable us to deliver strategic product enhancements that will allow Pricefx to set a new standard for price optimization. With Brennus, Pricefx is building on the impressive momentum we have already created in serving our customers with fast, flexible and friendly solutions for the past nine years. Our goals and vision remain unchanged: using our passion for pricing to deliver the best pricing platform on the planet."

"Based on our unique AI technology, we have developed the most efficient price optimization solution on the market, but it can only reach its full potential when backed by a competitive pricing solution. By joining Pricefx, we've teamed up with the best one," said Florent Dotto, chief technology officer at Brennus Analytics, in a statement. "Our technology is well-suited to mass optimization, and unlike other AI technologies, such as machine learning, it is transparent, fast, requires no training time, and can be reconfigured with new parameters on the go. Computation is executed almost in real time, allowing users to test any pricing optimization scenario on the fly."