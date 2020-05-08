Apttus and Conga Merge
Apttus, a provider of quote-to-cash (QTC) solutions, and Conga, a provider of digital document ransformation technology, are merging, and both will operate under the Conga brand.
The combined company offers a product portfolio that includes configure-price-quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), document generation, process automation, and e-signature.
Frank Holland, former CEO of Apttus, will lead the combined company as CEO. Matthew Schiltz, former CEO of Conga, will join the company's board of managers.
"Apttus and Conga are people-first businesses with core values that fit together seamlessly, and both are fueled by an inherent drive to succeed. Combined, we'll continue to deliver the same dedication to customer service, innovation and culture as we have in the past. Our mission remains resolute: to ensure customer success and unmatched world-class products and services. Now, we'll do it together," Holland said in a statement.
"Digital transformation is critical to long-term success. Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey for Conga, our customers, partners and employees. Together as Conga, we'll be able to provide a complete digital transformation solution for commercial excellence to meet our clients' needs today, paired with unparalleled partnership to guide them to where they need to be tomorrow," Schiltz said in a statement.
"The combination of Apttus and Conga, two leaders in business process transformation, creates a new company with significant scale, a unique set of complementary product offerings and a highly skilled management team with an impressive track record of success. We are excited to continue our partnership with Frank Holland and the combined senior leadership team, and look forward to supporting the go-forward company's aggressive growth aspirations," Holden Spaht, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, a leading strategic investor in the company, said in a statement.