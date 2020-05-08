Apttus and Conga Merge

Apttus, a provider of quote-to-cash (QTC) solutions, and Conga, a provider of digital document ransformation technology, are merging, and both will operate under the Conga brand.

The combined company offers a product portfolio that includes configure-price-quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), document generation, process automation, and e-signature.

Frank Holland, former CEO of Apttus, will lead the combined company as CEO. Matthew Schiltz, former CEO of Conga, will join the company's board of managers.