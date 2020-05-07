Five9 Launches Four Packaged Applications

Five9, a cloud contact center provider, has released four packaged applications built on the Five9 Whendu workflow automation platform. Whendu applications address targeted use cases, covering key enterprise requirements like real-time dashboards and customer outreach.

"Our customers have told us that they face a false choice today between deployment speed and customizability of their CCaaS solution," said Anand Chandrasekaran, executive vice president of product management at Five9, in a statement. "Either they are tied to a stack that is easy to deploy but isn't best in breed, or they can build a customized solution but need a team of internal developers. At Five9, we believe this shouldn't exist."

The release includes the following four packaged applications:

Operational Intelligence Dashboards, providing operational visibility and transparency with a set of pre-defined dashboards based on contact center best practices;

Proactive Notification, which automates real-time outreach to customers, including reminders, alerts, and updates, via phone, SMS, email, or social channels when events occur in Five9 or other business systems;

Digital Outreach, which compliments outbound campaigns by providing automated outreach, via SMS, email, or social channels, based on the outcomes of calling attempts; and

Social Engagement, which monitors social networking sites, like Twitter, for mentions and automates follow up.

"Today's consumers have higher customer service expectations than ever before," said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO, and lead analyst at Aragon Research, in a statement. "It is imperative that companies have the agility to create innovative solutions that drive positive business outcomes. Five9 launching four new packaged applications within the first 90 days of their acquisition of Whendu shows the company's drive to succeed in today's market."

In addition to these applications, Five9 continues to offer the Whendu workflow automation platform, which has been used to help customers migrate their on-premises workflow systems to the cloud. The platform has been used to extend capabilities in the cloud that include the following: