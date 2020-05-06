Directmail.io Merges Direct Mail with Facebook Messenger

DirectMail.io has discovered a way to integrate Facebook Messenger with direct mail, allowing consumers to point their phone cameras to start conversations on Facebook Messenger.

"Being able to tie the two worlds together changes the game," said DirectMail.io CEO, Shawn Burst, in a statement. "We're in the business of generating leads for companies around the United States. With a platform as popular as Facebook, we thought it was in our best interest to figure out a way to make them work together."

Currently, 11 percent of the world's population uses Facebook Messenger every month, according to Statista.

The integration works through the DirectMail.io platform with the ability to print a QR code on mailers. The QR code is directly linked to a Facebook Messenger related to either the campaign or to the company. When consumers use their camera apps to view the QR code, it will automatically pull them into Facebook Messenger and allow them to communicate with the advertiser. Details of the conversation funnel into the DirectMail.io CRM, where the company can follow up with customers, walk them through surveys, and even serve up future marketing to them.

The Facebook Messenger feature marries traditional marketing with digital marketing

DirectMail.io has been at the forefront of new technology as one of the first innovators of the personalized URL on mailers. More recently, the company was the first to integrate Amazon Alexa with direct mail in the patented "Voice" feature.