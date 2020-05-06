Brainshark Launches Readiness Scorecards to Track Sales Training

Brainshark, a sale readiness platform provider, has released Readiness Scorecards, providing businesses insights into the knowledge and learning progress of their sales reps and other client-facing teams, with the ability to compare employees to one another, track learning data over time, and compare performance to goals.

Brainshark Readiness Scorecards come after Brainshark's acquisition of Rekener, a sales scorecard and data analytics platform provider, late last year. Now fully integrated with Brainshark's platform and data, scorecards provide instant and comprehensive visibility into whether reps are prepared to engage with clients and prospects.

The scorecards display and distill all Brainshark readiness data, including progress and scores achieved on onboarding activities, training courses/curricula, coaching exercises, and more, at the individual and group levels.

"Many companies struggle to visualize and benchmark reps' performance across all their learning activities, wrangling with monster spreadsheets or pulling in data experts with limited success," said Alex Laats, executive vice president of product and strategy at Brainshark, in a statement. "Our Readiness Scorecards provide instant answers to questions like, 'How well are reps ramping up?'; 'How does a rep's knowledge compare with peers?'; and 'Is the rep's learning, as well as the team's learning, on track?' With scorecards, we're committed to making it easy to monitor, measure. and, most important, improve readiness for sales and client-facing teams."

With Readiness Scorecards, users can do the following:

Visualize and contextualize all of their Brainshark activity data, with a comprehensive view into which reps are succeeding with learning activities and who still has work to do;

Monitor team-wide learning and coaching trends, noting, for example, whether certain assignments and competencies are presenting difficulties across the board;

Drill down to see how reps compare to peers across skills, activities, and metrics;

Track activities across teams, enabling managers to see who's learned the most, scored the highest, finished the fastest, missed the mark, etc.; and

Hold individuals accountable, with the ability to see whether reps have missed a course, if coaches are behind on reviews, and more, and then take remediating actions.

Organizations can start using scorecards with their onboarding programs, particularly when it comes to remote workers. Looking across a class of new hires, for example, companies can see who's progressed through the curriculum (and who hasn't), how reps are scoring on training and coaching assignments, and how scores are distributed across the group. Managers can cut the data to view only their teams or individual reps, and the information can also be compared to historical data and metrics from previous onboarding classes.

Brainshark customers can take advantage of pre-built scorecard templates or create their own. All scorecard screens are dynamic and customizable, with the ability to change timeframes, drill down into raw data, export data, and more.