AT&T Launches AT&T Cloud Contact Center

AT&T has launched the AT&T Cloud Contact Center platform. Based on the Five9 service, AT&T Cloud Contact Center combines robust contact center functionality with AT&T's global network and comprehensive suite of voice and collaboration tools

"Uncertainty has blanketed nearly every inch of the business world in a matter of months. Many businesses find themselves needing to quickly adapt in order to continue delivering optimized customer experiences in light of community lockdowns," said Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer at AT&T Business, in a statement. "AT&T Cloud Contact Center provides a swift way to migrate these capabilities to the cloud, regardless of legacy platforms. This means gaining the abilities to deploy and manage remote agents, easily adjust to higher call volumes and respond seamlessly through various channels, in a matter of days."

Artificial Intelligence, advanced analytics, and automation capabilities are built into AT&T Cloud Contact Center to help agents use empathy and emotion, to train agents , to enable real-time coaching, and to assist in determining optimal next steps for the customer.

Other features include the following:

Enhanced integration with leading CRM systems, collaboration platforms, workforce optimization, and software development kits with a no-code workflow automation;

Scalability to fast-track deployment of remote agents to address critical situations and shifts in demand;

The ability to create and integrate custom workflows.