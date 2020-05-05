Pegasystems Launches Pega Customer Service Unified Messaging Edition
Pegasystems today launched Pega Customer Service Unified Messaging Edition, a cloud-based customer service application for responding to customer inquiries across disparate messaging channels. It provides a single dashboard where agents can juggle requests between chat, messaging applications, social media, and SMS.
Pega Customer Service Unified Messaging Edition streamlines how agents support customers across most messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Twitter, SMS, and web chat. It provides a single interface that unifies all channels for agents and orchestrates all workflows.
It also connects messaging channels with Pega's case management capabilities. Agents can turn messages into cases. The solution comes with two out-of-the-box case types, and clients can customize them or add additional ones as needed.
The solution's Multi-Channel Chat Widget allows users to pick their channel of choice from a menu of options. Channel choices can be optimized based on devices and locations. Customers can switch from webchat to a mobile channel like SMS and pick up the conversation exactly where they left off with the same agent. Even if a new agent needs to pick up the case or takes over from a bot, that agent has full visibility into the conversation history to continue the work.
Pega's unified messaging capabilities are also available within the company's flagship Pega Customer Service Digital Customer Engagement Edition. This full-featured version of Pega Customer Service also lets agents take advantage of Pega's pre-built case management capabilities, artificial intelligence-powered next-best-action recommendations, and more advanced customer engagement and intelligent automation functions.
"Customers are increasingly turning to messaging channels as an easy and convenient way to connect with brands. But with increasing numbers of messaging applications coming to market, businesses need to consolidate those channels to deliver quick and efficient outcomes to all requests," said John Huehn, general manager of customer service and sales offerings at Pegasystems, in a statement. "By taking an agile approach, Pega is making it easier to manage these channels in a single view with minimal effort. This lets agents and customers more easily communicate on any channel and enjoy the elevated service experience that digital messaging affords."
