CoreDial Adds SMS/MMS Features to Its CoreNexa UCaaS Solution
CoreDial, a provider of cloud communications solutions has added SMS and MMS messaging capabilities to its CoreNexa unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform.
These SMS/MMS capabilities enable businesses to engage with colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders through text messaging. The features are embedded directly into the CoreNexa platform and business telephone numbers.
Through CoreDial's SMS/MMS features, users can send text messages, images, videos, or documents to individuals and groups. Inbound messages can be accessed from anywhere through the CoreNexa UC Client.
"Texting has become a preferred communication method for people of all ages, and many customers are more likely to communicate via text than making a call," said Alan Rihm, CEO of CoreDial, in a statement. "By adding SMS and MMS capabilities to CoreNexa and a customer's business telephone number, we're giving our channel partners the ability to satisfy growing demand by end customers for a reliable, secure, and easy-to-use business texting solution. We continue to focus on adding the features our channel partners need to the CoreNexa platform and will continue to develop even more compelling solutions that will empower the channel to succeed."