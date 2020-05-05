CoreDial Adds SMS/MMS Features to Its CoreNexa UCaaS Solution

CoreDial, a provider of cloud communications solutions has added SMS and MMS messaging capabilities to its CoreNexa unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform.

These SMS/MMS capabilities enable businesses to engage with colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders through text messaging. The features are embedded directly into the CoreNexa platform and business telephone numbers.

Through CoreDial's SMS/MMS features, users can send text messages, images, videos, or documents to individuals and groups. Inbound messages can be accessed from anywhere through the CoreNexa UC Client.