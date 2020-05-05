TetraVX Adds Messaging and Meeting Collaboration to nVX

TetraVX, a unified communications and collaboration (UCC) company, has added messaging, meeting, multiparty video conferencing, and collaboration functionality to the TetraVX nVX solution.

The nVX Meetings feature will enable users to video conference, chat colleagues and customers, share files, access whiteboards, view calendars, schedule meetings, edit messages, create documents and folders, and perform numerous task management responsibilities.

nVX is an all-in-one application for peer-to-peer and peer-to-customer collaboration; centralizing customer and employee communications into one platform.