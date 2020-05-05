TetraVX Adds Messaging and Meeting Collaboration to nVX
TetraVX, a unified communications and collaboration (UCC) company, has added messaging, meeting, multiparty video conferencing, and collaboration functionality to the TetraVX nVX solution.
The nVX Meetings feature will enable users to video conference, chat colleagues and customers, share files, access whiteboards, view calendars, schedule meetings, edit messages, create documents and folders, and perform numerous task management responsibilities.
nVX is an all-in-one application for peer-to-peer and peer-to-customer collaboration; centralizing customer and employee communications into one platform.
"As COVID-19 continues to impact businesses across the world, countless companies depend on collaboration tools to stay up and running," said Rob Dang, managing director of TetraVX, in a statement. "Our continued focus is to provide businesses with an enhanced collaboration experience that empowers business owners to find efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and expedite their digital transformation. Our goal as an organization is to keep businesses connected while simultaneously bringing customer interactions to the forefront."