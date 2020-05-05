Listrak Launches Identity-Based GXP Platform

Listrak, a digital marketing cloud technology provider for retailers, today launched the Growth Xcelerator Platform (GXP), which integrates identity resolution capabilities within Listrak's suite of cross-channel marketing tools so users can respond to customer signals.

Listrak's GXP identity technology enables retailers to turn anonymous traffic into known identifiable shoppers with whom companies can interact both on site and offsite.

"As stores close and travel halts to a stop, every retailer understands that engaging customers digitally is paramount to driving their organizations forward. Subsequently, retail marketers right now are rethinking their entire marketing mix to find ways to drive increased revenue at a lower cost," said Ross Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Listrak, in a statement. We're launching GXP because it takes established channels, like email, and newer channels like SMS, to the next level while amplifying conversion rates from organic and paid search traffic. These capabilities will allow retailers to drive substantially higher levels of revenue affordably."

Within the first month of leveraging GXP, Listrak clients have seen a minimum of 25 times higher return on advertising spend