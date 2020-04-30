OptifiNow Partners with DoublePositive

OptifiNow, a provider of cloud-based sales and marketing automation software, has integrated its technology with call center solutions from DoublePositive, enabling mortgage lenders using the OptifiNow platform to use DoublePositive outbound calling services for customer acquisition.

"Partnering with OptifiNow made sense because our companies are well aligned," said Conor Finch, director of client services at DoublePositive, in a statement. "We're both focused on enhancing the sales process for companies that engage with prospects over the phone, and we both have extensive experience in the mortgage industry. Our combined solution makes it easy for lenders to quickly implement an effective outbound sales strategy."

The integration sends lead information from OptifiNow to DoublePositive. DoublePositive owns and operates eight domestic call centers to perform outbound communications and connects engaged prospects to a company's internal sales team immediately via a three-way call. Bi-directional integration allows DoublePositive to post call results directly onto lead records in OptifiNow.