OptifiNow Partners with DoublePositive
OptifiNow, a provider of cloud-based sales and marketing automation software, has integrated its technology with call center solutions from DoublePositive, enabling mortgage lenders using the OptifiNow platform to use DoublePositive outbound calling services for customer acquisition.
"Partnering with OptifiNow made sense because our companies are well aligned," said Conor Finch, director of client services at DoublePositive, in a statement. "We're both focused on enhancing the sales process for companies that engage with prospects over the phone, and we both have extensive experience in the mortgage industry. Our combined solution makes it easy for lenders to quickly implement an effective outbound sales strategy."
The integration sends lead information from OptifiNow to DoublePositive. DoublePositive owns and operates eight domestic call centers to perform outbound communications and connects engaged prospects to a company's internal sales team immediately via a three-way call. Bi-directional integration allows DoublePositive to post call results directly onto lead records in OptifiNow.
"OptifiNow's API was easy to work with, and their technical team made the integration smooth," Finch said. "Many of our mortgage lending clients are facing increased volume at this time, so having an outbound call service to support their sales is essential. The integration makes it easy for mortgage lenders to amplify their sales and marketing quickly and seamlessly."
"Our goal is to provide the tools that companies need to execute effective sales and marketing processes," said John McGee, CEO and founder of OptifiNow, in a statement. "DoublePositive has the technology and service that allow our clients to reach their prospects and track results efficiently. We're proud to partner with DoublePositive."