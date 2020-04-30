Podium Launches Podium Starter for Local Businesses
Podium, providers of a customer messaging platform for local businesses, today launched Podium Starter, a free suite of tools designed to enable local businesses to start texting their customers in less than five minutes through a simple self-service portal.
Podium Starter also includes tools to start customer messaging, contact-free mobile payments, and webchat using popular texting and messaging channels.
"The need for local business isn't going anywhere, and we understand the immense challenge that these entrepreneurs are facing right now," said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO of Podium, in a statement. "By offering a free introductory version for the first time, we're aiming to make it possible for every local business to message their customers at a time when they need it most. We've already seen some success with our trial run through our text-to-takeout restaurant program in Utah, and we're excited to see businesses across the country take advantage of our latest offering."
"Leaning on Podium's platform to help run our business has really helped us keep going as we had to recently shut down the dine-in portion of our operations," said Sun Choi, an owner of Yummy's, a family-owned Korean barbecue restaurant. "We have continued to stay connected and serve our customers through Podium's new free service, which lets everyone keep a safe distance while still supporting our business."