6sense Provides Free, Customized In-Market Demand Reports to B2B Companies 

6sense is offering free, customized reports for B2B sales and marketing teams seeking insight into accounts ready to do business. 6sense will run a set of customer-provided keywords through its platform to provide a list of accounts actively researching a company’s solution.

"We're hearing more and more that it's go time for companies looking to recover lost business due to the coronavirus slowdown and shift away from in-person events. At the same time, many are feeling uncertain about reaching out or being perceived as being insensitive," saidLatane Conant, chief marketing officer at 6sense, in a statement. "Intent data is the mission-critical asset organizations need to quickly recover lost pipeline and generate new demand with certainty, and because we know brands are struggling to keep their heads above water, we're providing a free, custom report with real in-market accounts."