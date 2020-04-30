Veeva CRM Integrates with Crossix DIFA Marketing Analytics

Veeva has launched Veeva CRM Boost for DIFA, which will bring Veeva CRM field activity data into the Crossix DIFA marketing analytics platform. The new offering is free to Crossix DIFA customers with Veeva CRM, giving companies full visibility into sales' and marketing's customer engagement across channels.

Veeva CRM Boost for DIFA allows companies to align personal and non-personal promotions and better understand how they are working together. They can also link healthcare provider engagement to direct-to-consumer campaigns for a comprehensive view of how sales and marketing influence behavior.

"In combining with Veeva, we knew we had the potential to change the way life sciences customers plan, execute, and measure their commercial strategies by bringing together sales and marketing," said Asaf Evenhaim, CEO of Crossix, a Veeva company, in a statement. "This is the first step in realizing that vision as we give brands a view across campaigns and channels they've never had before."

Crossix DIFA leverages the Crossix Data Platform to link consumer and healthcare provider marketing investments to patient behavior and health outcomes. The Crossix Data Platform is built for large-scale patient data and analytics. The Crossix Platform uses distributed technology and data science to collect, connect, and distribute daily data from disparate sources.