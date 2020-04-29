JW Player Launches Live Channels

JW Player, a video platform provider, is launching Live Channels, a live streaming solution to help companies play, engage and monetize video on their sites.

Live Channels offers a workflow to reach and monetize audiences with compelling content across all devices and platforms, including web, mobile, over-the-top apps, and social.

"We've seen a 400 percent increase in live streaming across the JW Player network over the last month as audiences seek timely news as well as content like fitness classes and religious services.” said Jeroen Wijering, co-founder and chief product officer at JW Player, in a player. "But it's more than just a temporary spike. We see significant growth in average viewing sessions and return visits for sites that stream live content, especially with news and sports, so we have built a solution to make it easy for media companies to effectively and easily add engaging live broadcasts to their sites."

Live channels enables an event to start live streaming directly from the encoder in less than 30 seconds with replays available in less thana minute. Viewers who arrive late can catch up in real time. Multiple latency settings, dashboards, and APIs are also available. Viewers can be reached across mobile, desktop, connected TV, and social channels at the same time.