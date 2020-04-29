Smartly.io Adds to Its Creative Automation Platform

Smartly.io, a provider of social advertising automation platforms, has added testing capabilities, integrations, and enhanced cross-channel workflow management to its platform and launched a creative service through its Creative Studio team to help companies build creatives at scale.

Smartly.io's solution helps creative and marketing teams to work together to produce, test, and iterate creatives. The platform’s new creative capabilities and services include the following:

Creative Studio, an on-demand creative service that helps companies connect with customers across social channels. Smartly.io helps advertisers produce original mobile-first creatives and transform existing content into short-form content built for social. Smartly.io's Creative Studio also offers creative testing to find winning creatives, along with their optimal channel and placement mix.

Adobe Creative Cloud Integration, which connects Smartly.io's creative automation tools to designers' workflows. Creative professionals can now import assets created in Photoshop into the Smartly.io platform and add animation effects and dynamic overlays to create thousands of data-driven, on-brand, customized videos in minutes.

Cross-Channel Video Distribution, which allows users to export their video creations and use them across any online channel, including YouTube, Snapchat, or Google Ads.

Automatic Template Resizing, which adjusts videos to different dimensions for different ad placements and platforms.

Video and Image Template tools, which let users apply dynamic overlays to automatically customize creatives with real-time pricing, localized offers, and personalized messages.

Modular Testing, which enables teams to produce multiple video variations to test which combination of footage resonates best with audiences and drives optimal performance.

Smartly.io Asset Library, a centralized place for marketing and creative teams to store and use their image and video assets across campaigns and channels.

Designer Access Rights, which streamline designers' workflows, allowing them to focus on the creative tools without interfering with campaign management functions.