Segment Launches Visual Tagger
Segment, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, today launched Visual Tagger, a point-and-click tool that allows users to collect data about how customers use their websites without writing a single line of code.
With Visual Tagger, Segment users simply click on the website elements they wish to track. They can then route this data to more than 300 tools, where it can be used to deliver valuable insights, inform better product decisions, and power personalized customer experiences while respecting users' privacy and preferences.
"In today's digital world, it's never been more important to understand how customers are engaging with your website. Without customer data in their arsenal, businesses just aren't able to make the quick decisions needed to keep users engaged and stay ahead of their competitors," said Ben Galbraith, vice president of product at Segment, in a statement. "As a codeless solution, Visual Tagger allows any team to gather this information whenever they need it, giving them the rich, reliable customer insights they need to deliver better products, services, and experiences."