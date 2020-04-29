Segment Launches Visual Tagger

Segment, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, today launched Visual Tagger, a point-and-click tool that allows users to collect data about how customers use their websites without writing a single line of code.

With Visual Tagger, Segment users simply click on the website elements they wish to track. They can then route this data to more than 300 tools, where it can be used to deliver valuable insights, inform better product decisions, and power personalized customer experiences while respecting users' privacy and preferences.