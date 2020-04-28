Vision Critical Introduces Touchpoint, Enhances Sparq

Vision Critical, a customer insights solution provider, today introduced Touchpoint, a cloud-based application for creating online interactions with customers while also extending the Sparq communities platform to collect actionable customer insights.

"Touchpoint brings powerful engagement with individuals to collect broad feedback and then recruit into an insight community," said Riaz Raihan, president of products at Vision Critical, in a statement. "Touchpoint enables companies to connect with their customers where they spend time already, whether web, eCommerce, social media, or messaging platforms. This enables organizations to recruit individuals that are already engaging with their brand and care about the topics and values they represent."

Vision Critical also launched its Sparq Spring '20 release, with enhanced member engagement and increased administrative functionality.

Sparq lets users connect live and virtual experiences with digital customer feedback .

Sparq Spring '20 includes the following enhancements:

Quick Polls within the member hub;

The ability for administrators to show members what the company learned from them and invite customers to collaborate, confirm data collected is accurate, and provide any additional details they want the companies to know; and

The ability for administrators to set up and configure single sign-on.

Vision Critical also announced its first of many industry-specific solutions with its Sparq patient experience package, which helps accelerate improvements for the patient community.