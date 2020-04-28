Bedrock Analytics Launches Free Trial Powered by Nielsen CPG Data

Bedrock Analytics, providers of an ntelligent analytics and insights automation platform for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, has partnered with Nielsen, a measurement and data analytics company, to provide CPG manufacturers with a 45-day free trial of its analytics platform.

The free trial includes access to one-year-old Nielsen data from 50 key product categories for 50,000 brands across all major retail channels, regions and markets throughout the United States.

<p"Together with Nielsen, we are democratizing analytics for the CPG industry," said Will Salcido, Bedrock Analytics' CEO, in a statement. "With Nielsen's comprehensive data and our intelligent platform, we're helping users better understand the value of telling better sales stories without first having to make a financial commitment."

As part of the free trial, CPG companies will have access to archived Nielsen data from 52 individual weeks, including four-week, 13-week, 26-week, and 52-week aggregate periods, as well as 21 key measures, including dollars sales, unit sales, distribution, pricing, velocities, and promotions. Participating companies will have access to all segments, competitive brands and SKUs in a single product category.

Users will be able to do the following:

Visualize sales trends to compare products and markets in a library of visualizations covering analytics such as Trend, Share, Rank, and Gap;

Access storylines that walk through a sequence of data events;

Analyze promotion strategies and event calendars and add context to sales data with Bedrock's Promotion Analysis and Events Calendar; and

Understand how competitors are performing by comparing sales data, promotions, pricing, and other factors in various markets and channels.

Bedrock originally joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, an open ecosystem of solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the CPG industry, late last year.