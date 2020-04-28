Infogroup Adds B2B Intent Data Capability to Data Axle

Infogroup, a provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions, has added B2B intent data within its real-time data delivery platform, Data Axle, to help users target in-market audiences via real-time API feeds.

Infogroup clients using Data Axle can now pinpoint prospective B2B customers signals of interest in a specific product or service informed by customer actions collected from multiple sources and channels.

With the intent data capability, Data Axle can ingest in-market audience attributes from multiple sources and combine them with its business data. The platform then makes intent data available through real-time API delivery for lead generation, account-based marketing, ad targeting, and customer prioritization strategies.