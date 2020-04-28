-->
  • April 28, 2020

Infogroup Adds B2B Intent Data Capability to Data Axle 

Infogroup, a provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions, has added B2B intent data within its real-time data delivery platform, Data Axle, to help users target in-market audiences via real-time API feeds.

Infogroup clients using Data Axle can now pinpoint prospective B2B customers signals of interest in a specific product or service informed by customer actions collected from multiple sources and channels.

With the intent data capability, Data Axle can ingest in-market audience attributes from multiple sources and combine them with its business data. The platform then makes intent data available through real-time API delivery for lead generation, account-based marketing, ad targeting, and customer prioritization strategies.

"The combination of our industry-leading data assets and new intent signals enables us to seamlessly target decision-makers at in-market business locations," said Infogroup Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino in a statement. "We're using multiple partners to provide maximum coverage; and while other intent data providers primarily rely on topic licensing and programmatic efforts, we can work through all marketing channels to ensure the highest conversion rates for our customers."

